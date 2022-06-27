KERHONKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around noon on Saturday, deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of 5500 Route 44 55 in Kerhonkson for a motorcycle crash with serious injuries. Upon arrival, deputies along with emergency medical personnel helped the motorcyclist, who was suffering from a serious leg injury.

Early investigations showed that Ralph Barnes, 75, of Highland, was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Route 44 55 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and hit a guard rail. The crash caused Barnes to be ejected from the bike.

Barnes was taken to Westchester Medical Center by LifeNet helicopter for further treatment. There have been no updates on his wellbeing. Deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were assisted at the scene of the crash by the Accord Fire Department, Kerhonkson-Accord First Aid Squad, Mobile Life Support Services, and LifeNet.