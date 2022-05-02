ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Anthony Hadden, 29, of Modena, was sentenced on April 29 to over ten years in prison for possessing, distributing, receiving, and transporting child pornography. As part of his guilty plea, Hadden admitted that between December 14, 2017, and January 9, 2018, he distributed and received images and videos of child pornography through a group messaging app on his phone. His phone also had several files on it showing child pornography.

Hadden also admitted that on January 21, 2020, he emailed himself multiple images and videos showing minors engaged in sexually explicit activities. In imposing sentence on April 29, United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also imposed a 15-year term of supervised release to follow the term of incarceration.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force as part of Project Safe Childhood and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood uses federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children online, as well as identity and rescue victims.