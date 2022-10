ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYSP is looking for Patricia A. Bolin, 57 who sufferers from schizophrenia and dementia and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on Lower Granite Road in the hamlet of Kerhonkson, Ulster County, at 7:30 a.m on Thursday, September 29.

Bolin is 5’8, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Brolin was driving a 2019 blue Nissan Sentra with New York registration JLT-3754. She was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt and black and orange yoga pants.