GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York City hiker suffered a “significant head injury” after taking a 50-foot fall into a crevice near Gertrude’s Nose at Minnewaska State Park, environmental conservation police said Wednesday. At about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, state police asked for forest ranger assistance at the park to hoist the 54-year-old hiker from the crevice, authorities said. The hiker was not identified.

Staff from the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation and local responders used a high-angle rope rescue to remove the hiker and rescuers carried him for a half-mile to Gertrude’s Nose. There, they were met by rangers who loaded the hiker into an aviation litter.

Around 4 p.m., state police pilots hoisted the injured man into a Life Net helicopter, and he was flown to a nearby hospital. The rescue was complete by 6 p.m., police said.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) advises hikers to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry, using their Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages. Anyone in need of a forest ranger, whether for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, should call 833-NYS-RANGERS.