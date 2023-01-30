KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Kingston parking lots—one on Cornell Street and another near 658 Broadway—now offer free four-hour parking. Street parking along Broadway in Midtown from St James Street to Prince Street is still free for two hours, in line with previous announcements following the completion of the Broadway Streetscape Program.

“Now that the construction is finished on the Midtown parking lots, it was important that these lots better align with the rules and regulations of the newly completed Broadway Streetscape, which included removing parking meters in the project area,” said Mayor Steven T. Noble. “I hope this helps make your shopping and dining at our Midtown establishments easier and more convenient.”

Those that plan to park for more than four hours or overnight will still need a parking permit. Anyone who bought a 2023 parking permit to park in the Cornell Street lot, who does not need to park there for over four hours, can submit a refund request to city hall. Written refund requests must be received by the Parking Violations office no later than February 28 to qualify for reimbursement.

Call the Parking Violations office at (845) 334-3933 or e-mail parkingviolations@kingston-ny.gov for more information and required documentation.