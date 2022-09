HIGH FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of National Coffee Day, we’re introducing you to a couple from High Falls making it easy for people to get their daily cup of joe! Elliot and his wife Beth Steele started their full-service mobile coffee bar to bring coffee to customers and not the other way around.

All their beverages are made with freshly home roasted coffee and all-natural ingredients. Manifest Coffee serves homemade creations at farmers markets, weddings, parties or grand openings.