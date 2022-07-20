SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, at 10:30 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a reported domestic incident that took place in the area of Second Street in the Village of Saugerties. Responding officers found the man allegedly involved in the dispute, Christian D. Moore-Giles, 32, of Kingston, in the area of Main Street in the Village of Saugerties.

Moore-Giles had engaged in a domestic incident with an individual who had a stay-away court order of protection against him, police said. Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra told NEWS10 the stay-away order came after an incident in the Town of Olive, on April 21, 2022. Moore-Giles was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment for that incident, Chief Sinagra said.

Moore-Giles was arrested for allegedly violating the court order. Additionally, a file check revealed that Moore-Giles was wanted by the Kingston Police Department on a separate arrest warrant, charging him with robbery.

Moore-Giles was processed at the Saugerties Police Headquarters on the charge of Criminal Contempt of a Court Order in the second degree and then arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court. After his arraignment, Moore-Giles was turned over to the Kingston Police Department for processing on their arrest warrant.