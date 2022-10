ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County SPCA is calling attention to a lost dog. The dog was adopted on October 28 and slipped his collar near Washington Avenue and Main Street in uptown Kingston.

The SPCA reports the dog’s name is Chase and he is a skiddish dog. If you come across Chase, do not chase or follow, call Ulster County SPCA with any sightings, 845-331-6240