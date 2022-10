LLOYD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lloyd Town Police have charged a Highland woman with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly let her 10-year-old son get a permanent tattoo. Crystal Thomas, 33, was arrested on October 4.

Endangering the welfare of a child is a Class A Misdemeanor. If she is convicted, Thomas could face up to one year in prison or three years’ probation.

Thomas was released on an appearance ticket. She is due in the Town of Lloyd Court October 20.