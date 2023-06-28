SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What started as a camping trip for roughly 60 people from New Jersey resulted in the group leaders being ticketed for illegal camping in Ulster County. The incident occurred on Giant’s Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area.

On Wednesday, June 21, around 3 p.m., forest rangers received reports of a group consisting of nearly 60 people setting up camp on Giant’s Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area. Multiple rangers made contact with the large group, who were from New Jersey, and helped educate the trip leaders on certain regulations.

Rangers say that while primitive camping is allowed, campsites must be at least 150 feet from the nearest road, trail, or body of water. Also, camping for more than three nights or in groups of 10 or more requires a permit.

Trip leaders were ticketed for exceeding the permitted group size and were given more information on several legal camping site options.