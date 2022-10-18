KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Legislators will honor Marbletown teen Hudson Rowan, winner of the 2022 Ulster County Board of Elections “I Voted” sticker contest, at Legislative Session Tuesday evening. Rowan’s unconventional design has won international acclaim and amassed over 228,200 votes worldwide.

The Ulster County Board of Elections launched its second-annual “I Voted” sticker contest in April and invited all 13-to-18-year-olds in the county to submit a sticker design. The board selected six finalists in June and the public voted for their favorite design throughout July.

Rowan’s vibrant sticker won fans from all over the country on social media and earned international media attention. By the close of the contest, votes for Rowan’s design far surpassed the total population of Ulster County and garnered 93% of the total votes cast in the competition.

“I think my sticker inspired so many people because it was so different and stood out. The feeling of the design is relatable,” Rowan stated. “I am glad to hear my sticker is energizing and inspiring people to want to vote.”

“The Legislature is honored to recognize Hudson’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design that has struck such a deep nerve not only in Ulster County but across the country,” said Legislative Chair Tracey Bartels. “Hudson’s crazed, wild-eyed spider robot creature has genuinely tapped into what it feels like to participate in our democracy. I hope that this sticker will increase midterm election turnout.”