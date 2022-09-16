KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kingston Water Department (KWD) issued a statement regarding the recent drought in Kingston combined with the ongoing work on the Cooper Lake Dam. These two factors have reduced KWD water supply to critical levels.

KWD is undertaking a project to temporarily bring water from the Ashokan Reservoir to the KWD treatment facility. Ashokan Reservoir is one of several reservoirs that supply New York City with water. A temporary water main will be installed at grade along Basin Road, Zena Road, and Sawkill Road. KWD anticipates the project to last for around four to six months, or until the water supply in Cooper Lake is sufficiently restored.

Once the water is restored, the water main will be removed. Call KWD at 845-331-0175 if you have any questions.