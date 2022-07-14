KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A state of emergency was declared Thursday morning in Kingston after a vicious thunderstorm brought inch-wide hail and 60-mile-per-hour winds to Ulster County on Wednesday Night. Mayor Steve Noble said that all unnecessary travel in Kingston is restricted “until further notice,” mentioning several downed trees and power lines.

Uptown Kingston was especially hard hit, with many roads still completely inaccessible Thursday morning. Noble added, “All Kingston Parks and Recreation summer programs and facilities are closed today. Offices are open.”

As of Thursday morning, Central Hudson was showing nearly 5,500 customers in Kingston still without power. That number includes numerous traffic signals, Noble said, adding, “much of the cleanup is dependent on Central Hudson clearing power lines.”

Emergency responders worked through the night to handle all the storm damage. The Department of Public Works is still planning to have trash and recycling collection as scheduled.