KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The railroad crossing on Foxhall Avenue in Kingston will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the city. Foxhall will also be closed between Flatbush and Albany Avenues until at least noon.

“CSX has informed us that they will be closing the railroad crossing at Foxhall Avenue from 7am this morning through 4pm this afternoon,” the post read. “Please seek alternate routes around this crossing.”

No further information was immediately available. If you have any questions about the closure, call (845) 334-3935.