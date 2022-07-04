KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Hurley woman was seriously hurt after being hit by a car near Broadway and Andrew Street Friday morning, according to police. Officials say the 57-year-old woman was hit by a 51-year-old Kingston resident as she was getting out of her car.

The patient was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie after the crash, the city of Kingston Fire Department said on Facebook. The incident remains under investigation, and there has been no word on whether or not the driver was ticketed.

A section of Broadway closed after the crash for several hours, between West O’Reilly Street and Foxhall Avenue. The road was not fully reopened until late Friday afternoon.

Police said they are being assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.