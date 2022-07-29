KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, July 28, the Kingston City Council voted to adopt the Emergency Tenant Protection Act (ETPA) by a vote of seven to one. Aldermen Michael Olivieri was the sole vote against the legislation.

The ETPA allows Upstate New York cities to establish rent control for rental properties that were built before 1974 if their apartment vacancy rate is below 5%. A survey in April and May found that Kingston had a net vacancy rate of 1.57% for these properties.

The annual allowable rental increases will be determined by the county rent guidelines board. This board will be made up of nine members, including two landlords, two tenants, and five members of the general public.

“I am pleased to be able to codify this legislation and to implement these tenant protections here in Kingston,” said Mayor Steve Noble. “We have long known we have a housing crisis in our community, and this is yet another step we are taking to protect our residents and make sure that everyone who wishes to live in Kingston is able to.”

With this law, there are more than 1,200 rental units that are now entitled to rent stabilization, according to the mayor. Kingston has already created a Department of Housing Initiatives, created a land bank, established a Good Cause Eviction law, and rezoned citywide to combat the housing crisis.