SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saugerties Police Department is looking for Dustin J. Van Etten, 23, of Kingston, in connection with several thefts that took place in Saugerties. According to police, Van Etten entered several unlocked cars in Saugerties and stole a credit card among other items.

Dustin J. Van Etten, 23. (Photo: Saugerties Police Department)

Van Etten has been described as a white man, around five feet five inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. Both his hair and his eyes are brown.

A warrant has been issued for Van Etten’s arrest. Anyone who comes into contact with him is encouraged to contact the Saugerties Police Department at (845) 246-9800. Do not try to apprehend the suspect yourself.