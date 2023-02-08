KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 67-year-old Kingston man has pleaded guilty to Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child. The assault took place over the course of a year and a half.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph Buboltz subjected a 7-year-old child to sexual conduct between March 2021 and August 2022. Buboltz admitted his crimes to police during the investigation.

He faces a mandatory life sentence with the eligibility of parole after a minimum of 15 years served. His sentencing is scheduled for May 18.

Buboltz is in the Ulster County Jail until sentencing.