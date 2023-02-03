ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man has pled guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography. Thomas O’Bryan, 41, admitted that between March 19 and September 22, 2020, he had traded child pornography on a social media app using the screenname “irishbstrdinc”.

Child pornography included images and videos that portrayed sadistic and masochistic conduct and the sexual abuse and exploitation of toddlers. O’Bryan is scheduled for sentencing on July 13, 2023, in Albany.

Distribution of child pornography carries a minimum term of 5 years and a maximum term of 20 years in prison. Possession of child pornography carries a maximum term of 20 years. O’Bryan also faces a fine of up to $250,000, at least 5 years of supervised release, restitution to identified victims, and will be registered as a sex offender upon release from prison.