KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 36-year-old male from Kingston was sentenced to seven years in state prison. Anthony Lyman will also serve five years of post-release supervision upon release from prison.

Lyman was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury for possessing a loaded 9mm pistol. According to the indictment, Lyman flashed the gun at an individual inside an apartment, who subsequently contacted law enforcement. Lyman was apprehended two blocks away.

Police charged Lyman with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kristen Druse.