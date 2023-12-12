KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — William Knox, III, 29, was sentenced to 14 years in state prison. Knox received seven years for strangulation in the second degree and seven years for assault in the second degree.

Knox pleaded guilty to strangling his intimate partner on September 1, 2023. He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail and has since assaulted multiple Corrections Officers. An Ulster County Grand Jury indicted him for the assault charge on November 28, 2023.

The domestic violence case was prosecuted by ADA Jenna Hastings and ADA Sohil Sharedalal. The assault case was prosecuted by Senior ADA Nicholas LaStella.