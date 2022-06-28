SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 18, the Saugerties Police Department heard about a shoplifting incident that had occurred at the Sunoco on Route 32. An investigation by police led to the arrest of Michael V. Newman, 36, of Kingston.

According to police, Newman stole a THC vape pen from the store, hiding it in his pants pocket. Newman was charged on Monday, June 27, with the misdemeanor of petit larceny.

After processing, Newman was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. His next court date was not yet announced.