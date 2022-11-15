SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two orders of protection were served to a Kingston man on Monday after police say he violently assaulted two people over the weekend. On Sunday, November 13, Saugerties Police were told about the alleged fight.

One of the victims reported that Thomas B. Stanley, 22, punched her several times and flung her to the ground, police say. The victim said that when she got up off the floor, Stanley allegedly put his arm against her throat and choked her.

Stanley then reportedly threw the victim to the ground a second time. According to police, the victim managed to escape and went to Saugerties Police headquarters to report the assault.

After the first incident, Stanley also punched and kicked a second victim, police said. That victim, who was unnamed, was also allegedly thrown to the ground.

When officers went to the house to try and find Stanley, they learned he had already left. On Monday, November 14, at about 5:20 p.m., officers found Stanley and arrested him.

Charges:

Two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing

Third-degree attempted assault

Reckless endangerment

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Stanley was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, where orders of protection were issued on behalf of both victims. He was then released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on November 16, to answer his charges.