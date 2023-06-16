KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Kingston Midtown Arts District has announced they will be hosting their 9th annual Celebration of the Arts Expo. The event is scheduled for July 8.

Local artists will be offering a wide range of free, family-friendly activities throughout the day. Attendees can learn how to a create a variety of folk arts, make paint pigments from rocks and eggs, and join workshops on improv comedy, dance or world music rhythms utilizing different percussion instruments.

The event will also feature presentations and demonstrations in photography, printmaking, and ceramic techniques. This year there will be two themed artist panels, one to be held in English and one in Spanish.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Children age 12 and under must be with a guardian.

The expo will take place at the Kingston Center of SUNY Ulster, located at 94 Mary’s Avenue in Kingston. Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can email julia@madkingston.org to sign up.