KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Kingston Hospital on Broadway closed as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Mayor Steve Noble, and began moving its patients to the new HealthAlliance hospital, located at 105 Mary’s Avenue. The new hospital is a two-story, 79,000 square foot facility, which received $88.8M in funding from the New York State Capital Restructuring Financing Program.

Mayor Noble had this to say about the relocation and new HealthAlliance hospital:

“With this over $100 million investment into accessible healthcare right here in heart of our city, this hospital relocation fits with our overall vision for improving the daily health and wellness of all our residents in the City of Kingston. We are a growing community, and with this hospital expansion meets the needs of our residents.”