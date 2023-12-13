KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Like father, like son. Joseph McDonald Jr., a junior at Kingston High School recently broke his own father’s high jump record at 6’10”, a record that stood for 36 years, set in 1987 at 6’8″.

According to the Kingston City School District, McDonald Jr. broke the record at the Jum Mitchell Invitational at the Armory Track in New York City. He won jumping 14 inches higher than any of his opponents.

According to Athletic.net, McDonald Jr. also placed fourth in the long jump, a season record for him at 20′.35″.