KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday morning, the Kingston Police Department responded to a crash in the area of Broadway and Hoffman St. According to police, a 17-year-old Kingston resident was driving southeasterly on Broadway when they collided with a vehicle attempting to make a legal left-hand turn off of Broadway onto Hoffman St.

After hitting the turning vehicle, the 17-year-old then struck an 18-year-old pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk. The driver and his two passengers, both the age of 15, were transported to the Benedictine Hospital with minor injuries. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital. Following the crash, the driver was issued three tickets.