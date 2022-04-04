KERHONKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car on Academy Street in Kerhonkson on April 2, around 12:20 a.m., for a traffic infraction. Police allegedly found cocaine on the 62-year-old driver, after speaking with him.

Sheriff’s deputies said the man’s license had been previously suspended as well. He was arrested and released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Wawarsing Court at a later date.

Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (Misdemeanor)

All charges are mere accusations at this time. Any person charged with an offense or offenses is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.