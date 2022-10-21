KERHONKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kerhonkson man was cited to court on Sunday morning after he allegedly drove under the influence of drugs with a six-month-old child in the backseat. Deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car on Academy Street at about 3:20 a.m.

While speaking with the driver, Deputies claim he showed signs of impairment. He also had narcotics in the car, police said.

Charges:

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

The man was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Wawarsing Court on a later date. His name was not released by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.