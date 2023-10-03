KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County Grand Jury has indicted Corey Marshall, 34, for attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Marshall is being held at the Ulster County Jail without bail.

The indictment alleges that Marshall fired a handgun six times at a victim on October 6, 2022, in the Town of Esopus. The victim was struck in the hip. Marshall reportedly fled the scene wearing a mask.

The case was investigated by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Town of Ulster Police Department, New York State Police, NY/NJ HIDTA, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. Marshall will be arraigned at a future date.