KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A jury convicted Corena Kelley, 29, of Kingston, on drug and gun charges following a three-day trial. It is expected that Kelley will be ordered to serve time in prison upon sentencing.

The charges stem from a search warrant executed in Kingston on December 16, 2021. State police recovered two loaded pistols, ten grams of fentanyl, and thousands of U.S. dollars. One pistol did not have a serial number.

Other evidence seized include digital scales and narcotics packaging materials. Police say Kelley’s nine-month-old child was present in the apartment during the search.

Kelley was subsequently charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child. She was remanded without bail pending sentencing on January 10, 2024.