KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Italian American Festival will be returning for its 16th year. The event will be held at the Rondout Waterfront on October 8.

The annual festival will feature dozens of food vendors, cooking demonstrations and the yearly spaghetti eating contest. The event will also showcase a multitude of live music performances across two stages, headlined by Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses.

“The Italian Festival has become a beloved tradition in Ulster County, giving locals and visitors alike a chance to experience the sights, sounds, tastes, and culture of Italy,” said festival organizer Anthony Tampone. “From the food to the music to the entertainment, it’s a full day of Italian fun for the whole family.”

The Rondout Waterfront is located at 1 Broadway in Kingston. The festival will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.