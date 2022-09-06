SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police responded to a call where a car crashed into a home in Saugerties. Police found the driver, Aimee R. Marone, 42, to be intoxicated.

On September 5, around 10:23 p.m., police responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties for a report that a car had crashed into a house. Investigating officers found that a 2003 Jeep driven by Marone had left the roadway, struck a utility pole, then veered off the pole, crashing into the home. Police say the home had minor damage.

During an interview with Marone, officers found Marone to be intoxicated. She was then taken into custody and processed at Saugerties police HQ. According to police, Marone’s BAC was .21%. Marone was released to a third party on tickets returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court to answer her charges.

