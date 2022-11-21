SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While investigating a car accident involving property damage on Burt Street on Saturday, the Saugerties Police Department claim to have encountered an intoxicated passenger. Officers say that Alex Calixto, 23, of Saugerties, was very drunk and refused to comply.

According to the police, Calixto had been verbally threatening the officers and pushed one when they tried to calm him down. He then exposed himself in the street and urinated on the ground. When officers attempted to take him into custody, Calixto began to fight them but was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

He was processed at the Saugerties Police Headquarters and charged with resisting arrest and violations of exposure of a person and harassment. Calixto was released on an appearance ticket.