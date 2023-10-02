HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hyde Park man was arrested following an investigation into drug sales in and around Kingston. Bruce M. Gilmore, 30, was charged with five counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team launched the investigation in March of 2022. Investigators determined that Gilmore had sold drugs and narcotics, including cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin.

Gilmore was located and arrested by the members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force on September 6. He was turned over to members of U.R.G.E.N.T.