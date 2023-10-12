KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man has been arraigned by an Ulster County Grand Jury in connection to a stabbing case in February. Mainor Sagastume, 33, faces charges of attempted murder in the second degree, first-degree and second-degree assault, stalking in the second degree, and two counts of stalking in the fourth degree.

According to the indictment, Sagastume stabbed a victim multiple times in the Town of Hurley on February 11. The victim sustained critical injuries and was administered lifesaving treatment by personnel from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

Sagastume was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. The case is being prosecuted by ADA Tara Waters. The defendant is represented by the Ulster County Public Defender’s Office.