SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A hunter in the town of Saugerties was ticketed for trying to bait bears with noodles. Environmental Conservation Officers Johnson and Smith responded to a cornfield where the baiting was reported and located the hunter.

ECOs discovered a pile of noodles on the farm road approximately 75 yards in front of the hunter. When they questioned the subject, he claimed he brought the noodles for lunch. The hunter was ticketed for hunting bears with the aid of pre-established bait and failing to wear a backtag.