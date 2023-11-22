HARDENBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 67-year-old hunter from Margaretville was flown to a hospital after sustaining injuries on a hike in Hardenburgh in Ulster County. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said the accident took place on Saturday.

The DEC says the hunter sustained injuries to his head, ribs, and leg around 2 p.m. Arkville, Fleischmanns, Halcottsville, and Margaretville Fire Departments packaged the patient and began an evacuation. A LifeNet helicopter flew the hunter to the hospital, and resources were cleared at 6 p.m.