KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson Valley duo who allegedly tried to escape police on Tuesday were arrested and now face drug charges, according to officials at the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies nabbed David S. Jackson, 46, of Kingston, and Kayleigh J. Bogert, 27, of West Hurley, after a traffic stop in Kingston.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Foxhall Avenue at about 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, for an alleged traffic infraction. While conducting their investigation, deputies saw Jackson get out of the car and run, according to a release. As deputies chased down Jackson, Bogert allegedly took off in the car.

Jackson was arrested at the scene, and police said they found narcotics on him. He was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Bogert was found in Kingston on Wednesday and arrested. She was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. It is alleged that Bogert had narcotics on her when she was arrested, as well.

Both Jackson and Bogert were released with tickets for Kingston City Court. No further information was available.