KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson River Maritime Museum is seeking donations for its annual Mitten Tree Drive. During the holidays, the museum collects new or gently used winter wear that gets hung on a 10′ wooden tree structure at the Wooden Boat School.

Once the tree is full, the donations are delivered to local adult and children’s services organizations. The museum is seeking gloves, mittens, hats, scarves, socks, hand warmers, and umbrellas for all ages.

Starting November 25, donations can be dropped off at the museum store at 50 Roundout Landing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday to Sunday. A donation box will be placed on the front porch when the store is closed. This year, donations will be delivered to People’s Place.