KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson River Maritime Museum is seeking boat donations. The museum’s donation program provides an opportunity for boat owners who seek a meaningful future for their vessel.

Boat donations contribute to HRMM’s programs in a number of ways. In 2017, the museum launched Riverport Sailing and Rowing School with over a dozen donated sailboats and safety boats. The school provides a service to youth and adults in the Hudson Valley with sailing and rowing education on the Hudson River. Depending on a vessel’s make and condition, it may be used during classes at the museum’s wooden boat school to teach kids and adults traditional woodworking skills. Other boats may be sold–with 100% of proceeds benefiting the museum’s educational programs.

People who are interested in donating a boat to the museum can complete an electronic form available on the museum’s website and a representative from the museum will be in touch.

The Hudson River Maritime Museum is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of the maritime history of the Hudson River, its tributaries and related industries. In addition to extensive collections documenting maritime transportation, industry, recreation, and natural science, the museum offers classes and programs.

Donations to the museum are hassle-free, tax deductible, and provide new life and purpose for beloved vessels.