HIGH FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple response teams are on the scene in High Falls for a single-vehicle rollover involving a fuel delivery truck. The accident on Mohonk Road resulted in a spill of home heating oil.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is supervising efforts to manage and mitigate the spill. HOP Energy, the company that operated the truck, is mandated to execute and fund cleanup operations.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. Responding agencies include the Ulster County Department of Emergency Services, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, High Falls Fire District, Stone Ridge Fire District, Rosendale Fire District, City of Kingston Fire Department and HAZMAT team, Bloomington Fire District, and the DEC.