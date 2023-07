The hikers told Forest Ranger Martin the chairs were left at the summit for public use.

SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 8, Forest Ranger Martin ticketed a group of hikers from New Jersey for leaving two Adirondack chairs at the summit of Slide Mountain. The hikers claimed the chairs were left for public use.

Ranger Martin met the group at the trailhead and told them it is illegal to leave chairs at the summit. The group refused to retrieve the chairs. They were ticketed for abandoning property in a wilderness area. Ranger Martin and Summit Steward Moran retrieved the chairs.