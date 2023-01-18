SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest rangers rescued two different hikers within the same party on Sunday, with one needing to be airlifted to a nearby hospital with a head injury after falling. The rescue happened in the town of Shandaken.

At roughly 12:05 p.m., Ulster County 911 requested the assistance of Forest Rangers in rescuing a hiker at Giant Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness area with a reported lower leg injury. Rangers reached the 70-year-old Pennsylvania woman and splinted her lower leg. They packaged her into a litter, and the Big Indian, Claryville, and Pine Hill fire departments assisted with the half-mile carryout. Shandaken EMS later took her to the hospital.

Rangers were rerouted to respond to another injured hiker of the same hiking party but closer to the trailhead. They responded to a 71-year-old who had fallen and needed to be airlifted to a hospital with a head injury. Rangers say that trail conditions that day were icy and rescue efforts required microspikes. Rangers did not mention the current state of either hiker.