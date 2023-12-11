KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Charles Burgher, 32, of Highland, was sentenced to 56 years in state prison following a four-day jury trial in October. Highland was convicted of five counts of second-degree rape and three counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree.

Burgher was accused of sexually assaulting a child between August and November 2022. Burgher and the victim’s family were neighbors in Highland. On November 7, the mother of the victim filed a missing person’s report when her child did not return home from school.

Investigations resulted in law enforcement responding to the 9W Motel in Lake Katrine. Burgher was taken into custody following a five-and-a-half-hour standoff. The child was recovered safely and brought to a hospital where a sexual assault nurse examiner collected forensic evidence.

Burgher allegedly was going to take the child to New York City the following day to start a new life. He reportedly planned to leave his girlfriend and children behind in Highland.

In addition to incarceration, Burgher will serve 15 years of post-release supervision. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicholas LaStella and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills.