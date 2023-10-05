KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A four-day jury trial has ended with the conviction of Charles Burgher, 32, of Highland. Burgher was convicted of five counts of rape in the second degree and three counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree.

Burgher was accused of sexually assaulting a child between August and November 2022. Burgher and the victim’s family were neighbors in Highland. On November 7, the mother of the victim filed a missing person’s report when her child did not return home from school.

Investigations resulted in law enforcement responding to the 9W Motel in Lake Katrine. Burgher was taken into custody following a five-and-a-half-hour standoff. The child was recovered safely and brought to a hospital where a sexual assault nurse examiner collected forensic evidence.

Burgher has been remanded without bail pending sentencing on December 8. He faces significant time in state prison.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicholas LaStella and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills. The defendant was represented by Chief Assistant Public Defender Cliff Owens and Senior Assistant Public Defender Tom Melanson of the Ulster County Public Defender’s Office.