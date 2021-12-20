Helicopter landing for 4-car crash closes Thruway in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, New York State Police responded to the scene of a four-vehicle crash with a tractor-trailer on the Thruway. The crash involved three passenger vehicles on the southbound side of Interstate 87 in Ulster County.

Police said that an initial investigation determined that the truck driver rear-ended one of the smaller vehicles, causing a chain reaction with the two other cars. Police said they’re still investigating.

Three of the people involved in the crash were sent to local hospitals with minor injuries. A fourth individual was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for evaluation. Police did not say anything about the severity of that individual’s injuries.

Police closed all lanes of the Thruway between the Kingston and Saugerties exits—19 and 20—to allow the helicopter to land. Those lanes have since repoened.