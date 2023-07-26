SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is set to host its fourth annual Goat Games. Seventeen farmed animal sanctuaries from across the United States will be virtually competing from August 8 to August 13.

Although the competition is called the Goat Games, no goats, or any other farm animal, will actually be competing. Human supporters can donate directly to the sanctuary of their choice or raise money on social media.

“As donations across the country have seen a significant drop and the costs of resources, like hay and grain, rise precipitously, increased donor support is critical,” said Kathy Stevens, Founder and Executive Director of Catskill Animal Sanctuary. “Sanctuaries not only offer refuge, medical care, and a chance at a fulfilling life to animals in need: many also offer programs that connect the dots between our food choices and many of the most urgent health and environmental challenges we face, including and especially climate change.”

In its first year, Catskill Animal Sanctuary raised over $42,000. In 2021, they expanded the event, inviting nine other farmed animal sanctuaries to join and raised over $217,000 to help rescued farmed animals. This year, they have a collective goal to raise $250,000.

The participating sanctuaries in the 2023 Goat Games include:

Catskill Animal Sanctuary in Saugerties, New York

Farmaste Animal Sanctuary in Lindstrom, Minnesota

Goats with Horns Animal Sanctuary in Gilbert, Arizona

Heartwood Haven in Wauna, Washington

Hoofsnhorns Farm Sanctuary in Tuscan, Arizona

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton, Pennsylvania

Little Bear Sanctuary in Punta Gorda, Florida

Peace Ridge Sanctuary in Brooks Maine

Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge in Pittsboro, North Carolina

River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary in Spokane, Washington

Sanctuary One in East Point, Georgia

Safe Haven Farm Sanctuary in Poughquag, New York

Safe Haven Rabbit Rescue in Clinton, New Jersey

Sweet Farm Foundation in Himrod, New York

The Barnyard Sanctuary in Blairstown, New Jersey

VINE Sanctuary in Springfield, Vermont

Yesahcan Sanctuary, Inc. in Arcadia, Florida

Many of these sanctuaries are also holding in-person Goat Games event. The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is having an event on August 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which includes games, a children’s tent, vendors, food trucks, a silent auction, live music performances, and farm animals. To participate in Goat Games, you can visit the Goat Games website.