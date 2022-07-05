GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person has died after a two-car collision on July 4, according to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. The accident, at around 8:15 p.m., happened on Route 44/55 near the intersection with Route 299 west in Gardiner.

Deputies said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the victim will be released once their family can be notified.

There has been no word on the wellbeing of the second driver. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office did not report any arrests after the crash.