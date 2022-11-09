OLIVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported of a fuel truck that had rolled over in the town of Olive. Many different Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and other agencies responded to the scene.

On October 24, ECO Grose received multiple reports of a fuel truck rolling over in Olive. The truck was carrying roughly 2,850 gallons of oil. It reportedly overturned on its roof. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection, ECO Grose, DEC Spill Responders, and Olive Fire and Police Departments aided on the scene. It took the crews several hours, but recovery was made and the truck was successfully removed from a ditch.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. The Department of Environmental Conservation reports none of the fuel leaked into the surrounding New York City watershed. An environmental cleanup company recovered the motor oil that leaked from the truck and onto surrounding vegetation.